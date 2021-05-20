Thousands of animals up for bid in 3-day Taxidermy King auction

Taxidmery King owner John Brommel reportedly died in a car accident earlier this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the death of owner John Brommel, Taxidermy King will be hosting a "huge," three-day taxidermy and western auction May 20-22 in Austin.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, thousands of taxidermy mounts, many of them from the personal collection Brommel himself, will be up for auction. The Statesman reports Brommel was an Austin taxidermy dealer for over 40 years and died in a car accident in February.

According to the Taxidermy King website, there are three ways to bid: in person, online at proxibid.com or online at hibid.com. Taxidermy King Auction House is located at 205 Farley Drive.

The following note to customers was posted on the King's website:

Dear Loyal Customers,

John Brommel, the owner of The Taxidermy King, has recently passed away. As we try to navigate through how to best honor him and his legacy, Mark Thomas, our auctioneer of many years, has graciously offered to work with Brommel family, the Taxidermy King staff, and The Corner Shoppe Staff to have our spring auction with some outstanding consigned items, along with John Brommel’s estate.

This is truly a once in a lifetime auction. Over the last 40 years, John Brommel has seen everything; collections; game trophy mounts and some of the most unusual collectibles. John brought home and lived with his favorites over the years. He was a collector as well as a source for collectors or businesses. Please, look through the items in this sale and buy a piece of this history owned by the Taxidermy King himself.

This "TRIBUTE TO THE KING" auction will be held on May 20, 21, and 22 at the Taxidermy King Warehouse in Austin, Texas. In person and online bidding will be available

Kind regards,

The family of John Brommel

For more details, including shipping information, click here.