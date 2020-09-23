The plane was flying retardant over the Schill Fire when it went down.

EMMETT, Idaho — One person is dead after a tanker plane working to contain a wildfire near Emmett crashed Tuesday evening.

According to the Gem County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management plane was dropping retardant on the Schill Fire two miles southeast of Emmett when it went down.

The pilot did not survive.

It's with deep sadness that we share the loss of a Single Engine Air Tanker pilot after a crash tonight working on the #SchillFire near Emmett, ID. More info will be released following family notifications. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/A6Wxf67QW5 — Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation (@BLMFire) September 23, 2020

The victim's name has not been released.

Officials have not released whether mechanical issues or other problems contributed to the crash. The pilot was the only person in the aircraft, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash did not start additional fires or worsen the ones currently burning, according to fire information officer of the Bureau of Land Management Jared Jablonski.

The Schill Fire, which had burned about 25 acres by Tuesday evening, has since been contained, and no restrictions remain in the area.

The tanker plane crash remains under investigation.

"The Gem County Sheriff's Office extends condolences to the pilot's family and BLM at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch also expressed sympathy on Twitter.

"Vicki & I offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the pilot lost in this tragedy," Risch wrote. "Putting their lives in danger daily, this is a humbling reminder of the risks our first responders take to keep our communities safe from wildfires."

#BLMBOD and multiple cooperators are fighting the #SchillFire near Emmett, Idaho. 25+ acres. No closures or structures threatened. Estimated containment at 10 pm tonight. Estimated control at 6 pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BJaXT6KABa — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) September 23, 2020