AUSTIN — A former Austin police officer is raising money to help out a current Austin officer who was paralyzed in an ATV crash.

According to the Austin Police Department, Tammy Barrett was involved in an ATV accident while she was on vacation in New Mexico. Barrett fell roughly 45 feet off a cliff and had to wait six hours for help with two collapsed lunges, APD said.

Now, former APD officer and current Williamson County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Jason Borne, is by her side raising money by selling T-shirts to help with her recovery.

The T-shirts feature an Austin skyline with the phrase, "In this family, no one fights alone," along with #TammyStrong.

Borne said Barrett was a former shiftmate of his and wanted to help out with the financial hardships that come with being paralyzed.

This isn't the first time Borne has lent a hand to someone in need. He also runs a company called MILLECOR and often raises money for veterans and officers in need.

If you'd like to purchase a #TammyStrong T-shirt to support Barett's recovery, click here to buy one.

