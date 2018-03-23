AUSTIN — It's crunch time to get those beach bodies ready, as summer is just right around the corner.
KVUE's Anavid Reyes jumps into the role of a pilates instructor, learning all the right moves to lose all of those unwanted "LB's."
Pilates South Austin is located in the 9900 block of Brodie Lane and is a bright facility providing private and group classes in mat or apparatus Pilates, barre fitness & yoga.
It is actually the only studio in Austin to offer da Vinci Board classes, a high intensity, interval training, 25-minute class.
