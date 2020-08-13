Tacoma police K9 killed, suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting

A homicide suspect was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of South M Street.

According to Lakewood police, officers with the Tacoma Police Department located a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday evening in a parking lot of the Department of Licensing on Yakima Avenue.

Tacoma officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect fled. After a short pursuit, police said the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers began tracking the suspect with a police dog, K9 Ronja, when gunfire was exchanged with the suspect. Lakewood police said the suspect was struck, as was K9 Ronja.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. K9 Ronja was treated for critical injuries, but later died, police said. Lakewood police said the K9 handler suffered minor injures.

