Former T-Mobile employee arrested for allegedly swapping sim cards, selling them to scammers

NEW ORLEANS — A former employee at a T-Mobile store in New Orleans was arrested after being accused of swapping out sim cards in customers’ cell phones and selling the stolen cards to scammers who used them to steal bank account information.

As The Times-Picayune reports, Tamber Blackmore, 21, was arrested on 32 counts of access device fraud and 32 counts of identity theft. Blackmore was an employee at the T-Mobile store at 5365 Tchoupitoulas Street, where the alleged thefts happened.

Criminal Court documents say the store’s manager found a spreadsheet with the alleged incidents the cards were stolen from customers’ phones. The spreadsheet showed the thefts happened from May 21 to July 11, according to the documents reported by The Times-Picayune.

The store manager handed over the spreadsheet and surveillance video of Blackmore allegedly using a store tablet to commit the fraud to investigators.

On Thursday, a Magistrate Court Commissioner set Blackmore's bond at $32,000.