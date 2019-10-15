AUSTIN, Texas — Some Park ATX customers have complained after they were charged this week for previously unbilled parking fees from this summer.

The issue involving the Austin parking app comes after the city increased its parking rates on Monday.

The City of Austin said on Tuesday that Passport, the vendor that operates the Park ATX app, advised Austin Transportation some customers are only now being billed for charges from late July to September 2019.

Passport said a system change meant some users were not initially charged after adding funds to their digital wallets during that time period and those charges were now processing.

Anyone customers that need further assistance are asked to contact Passport by emailing contactsupport@passportinc.com or by calling (704) 817-2500.

