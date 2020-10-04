MARBLE FALLS, Texas — So many farms are struggling right now, but there are ways for you to help.

Sweet Berry Farm is a family farm in Marble Falls. For decades, families have come out to pick strawberries and tulips this time of year. They planted two extra fields of strawberries this year so they wouldn’t run out.

It’s been a tough year. At what would have been peak season, COVID-19 hit and now their fields are filled with berries. They are still open for picking and there is a safe way to do so. The rows of strawberries are six feet apart so they are the safe social distance.

If you are looking for a great excuse to enjoy the wildflowers, the drive out the Hill Country is beautiful right now. And you could end up with lots of fresh produce, help out a local farm and have a safe outdoor experience with your family.

