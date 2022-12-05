Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Round Rock

No injuries were immediately reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A suspect has been detained after a SWAT situation in Round Rock along White Wing Way on Thursday.

The Round Rock Police Department said a man barricaded himself after officials attempted to serve an arrest warrant for the man Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 500 block of White Wing Way.

RRPD said there was no indication of a threat to the public and asked people to avoid the area. The suspect was detained around 3:35 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Police Activity on White Wing Way⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7pOcxIBqMr — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) May 12, 2022