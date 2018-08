WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A SWAT situation regarding a barricaded subject in a Round Rock home "ended without incident" Thursday afternoon, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

SWAT units were called out to 5932 Malta Circle in Round Rock due to the barricaded subject, according to Chody.

***Heavy Police Presence***

Williamson County Sheriff's Office is currently on a SWAT call at 5932 Malta Circle in Round Rock regarding a barricaded subject. Anyone near or in the neighborhood is asked to stay inside their homes. We will advise once the area is clear. pic.twitter.com/KDs0bLmdzG — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) August 30, 2018

The SWAT situation has ended without incident.

***Media***

Sheriff Chody will be available at 3:00 pm at the staging area. — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) August 30, 2018

At approximately 3:55 p.m., the sheriff said the SWAT situation had ended.

