AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin SWAT team is currently trying to get a barricaded suspect out of an apartment in East Austin.

Police are on scene at a complex at 5800 Techni Center Drive. The incident was reported around 11 a.m.

Police said one person was shot. Their injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.