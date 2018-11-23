AUSTIN — Austin Police responded to the scene of a domestic violence in northeast Austin early Friday morning.

Around 1:48 a.m. police say they received a call about a woman being threatened by her husband with a gun. APD says the caller was a concerned family member who heard about the situation from the woman. Early reports show he was threatening to hurt her, her children and himself if she contacted police.

Media: Meet Officer Cadenas at 5:15am at the 6800 block of Crystalbrook Drive for a SWAT call-out. Approach from Purple Sage Dr. and head south on Crystalbrook to the media staging point. PIO4 pic.twitter.com/CKnAVcbCXr — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 23, 2018

When police arrived near 5900 Coolbrook Drive off Highways 183 and 290, they were able to get the wife and children out of the house without the husband knowing. She was taken to a local hospital for injuries to her face.

An APD officer says a husband in northeast Austin threatened to hurt his wife, his kids and himself if she contacted the police. This was after he assaulted her. The officer says the husband is drunk and has a handgun. pic.twitter.com/o5l0izRkE5 — Jay Wallis (@KVUEJayWallis) November 23, 2018

As of 5:53 a.m., SWAT team were trying to get the man to come out of the house. They say officers were able to speak to him on the phone briefly before he hung up on them.

Neighbors have been evacuated from the area while the scene remains active.

Roads nearby are blocked off until further notice.

