AUSTIN, Texas — The intersection of South Congress Avenue and Sheraton Avenue in South Austin has been cordoned off as Austin SWAT officers respond to an incident.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Bus routes 1 and 801 have been detoured to South First Street, between Radam and Stassney, Capital Metro said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man arrested after allegedly throwing, killing rabbit in North Austin domestic incident

'Too young. Too sweet.' | Adam Sandler reacts to death of his young 'Grown Ups' costar Cameron Boyce

Alamo Drafthouse moviegoers can help donate to immigrant legal services throughout July