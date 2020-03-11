Man arrested after overnight SWAT situation in North Austin

One man was reportedly stabbed, but he's expected to be OK.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after an overnight SWAT situation in North Austin.

The incident started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday on Wooten Park Drive near West Anderson Lane.

According to Austin police, they received a call about a disturbance between two men. One man was reportedly stabbed, but he's expected to be OK. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect was refusing to come out of the home, but they were able to eventually get him out and take him into custody.

Police have not released the suspect's name or what charges he faces at this time.