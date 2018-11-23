AUSTIN — Austin police stated a SWAT incident in northeast Austin has come to an end after the suspect they sought was no longer in the residence, but officers will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

SWAT incident has ended. Suspect was not in the residence. Officers will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 23, 2018

Austin Police responded to the scene of the domestic violence in northeast Austin early Friday morning.

Around 1:48 a.m. police say they received a call about a woman being threatened by her husband with a gun. APD says the caller was a concerned family member who heard about the situation from the woman. Early reports show he was threatening to hurt her, her children and himself if she contacted police.

Officer Cadenas providing a media briefing on SWAT call out in CE Austin. https://t.co/h50WdPPVH6 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 23, 2018

When police arrived near 5900 Coolbrook Drive off Highways 183 and 290, they were able to get the wife and children out of the house without the husband knowing. She was taken to a local hospital for injuries to her face.

An APD officer says a husband in northeast Austin threatened to hurt his wife, his kids and himself if she contacted the police. This was after he assaulted her. The officer says the husband is drunk and has a handgun. pic.twitter.com/o5l0izRkE5 — Jay Wallis (@KVUEJayWallis) November 23, 2018

As of 5:53 a.m., SWAT team were trying to get the man to come out of the house. They say officers were able to speak to him on the phone briefly before he hung up on them.

Neighbors have been evacuated from the area while the scene remains active.

Roads nearby are blocked off until further notice.

