Suspect in custody after SWAT called to northeast Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff at a northeast Austin apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Austin Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Cameron Road around 6:15 p.m. after the victim of a family violence incident called police saying a roommate had pulled a weapon on them.

Police said a suspect with a weapon was refusing to come out of the apartment.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as the SWAT team worked to get the suspect to come out peacefully. Victims Services was on the scene to assist evacuees.

Parts of Cameron Road were shut down during the incident.

No other information is available at this time.