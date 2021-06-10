APD working SWAT callout near Travis County Expo Center

Police are on the scene on Wentworth Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently working a SWAT callout near the Travis County Exposition Center.

Police first reported the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials are working on the 6900 block of Wentworth Drive.

Police said the incident began when officials were serving a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect ran back inside the residence and barricaded himself inside.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said SWAT is still on scene and trying to get the suspect to come back outside peacefully.

Officials expect the area to remain closed for several hours.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.