Austin SWAT responding to incident on Rogge Lane in Central-East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin SWAT team is responding to an incident in Central-East Austin on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 2900 block of Rogge Lane.
According to KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski, preliminary reports indicate the incident could involve a hostage situation in which an officer fired at a suspect.
Police Chief Brian Manley is on scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
