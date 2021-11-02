Austin SWAT responding to incident on Rogge Lane in Central-East Austin

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 2900 block of Rogge Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin SWAT team is responding to an incident in Central-East Austin on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 2900 block of Rogge Lane.

According to KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski, preliminary reports indicate the incident could involve a hostage situation in which an officer fired at a suspect.

Police Chief Brian Manley is on scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Austin police are on the scene of a police shooting near Manor Road and Rogge Lane. Preliminary information is that it involved a reported hostage situation in which an officer fired at suspect. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) February 11, 2021