AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are assisting in a SWAT situation Friday morning as they try to get a man to come out of his home.

The SWAT incident is taking place on Shallow Water Road just outside of Cedar Park. The man has been locked inside the home since 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to officials.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Families are encouraged to use caution when leaving for work or school, Austin police said.

According to Austin police, officers were called to the home after some sort of disturbance, but it is not clear at this time what that disturbance was.

People in the area said police have been negotiating with the man for hours.

Police said they believe the man could be armed.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.

