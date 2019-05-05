AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT callout near Barbara Jordan Elementary off Aries Lane has ended peacefully, with the suspect taken into custody.

Around 3 a.m. police were called to a family disturbance, senior police officer Marcos Johnson told media.

Police made contact with the victims, but the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect returned to the scene around 5:15 a.m., when victims notified 911. The suspect was armed with a knife and threatening to harm all three occupants inside the home, police said.

The victim told police the suspect had threatened to harm them and other family members if they made contact with police.

Police surrounded the home, but because of limited contact with people inside the house the SWAT team was deployed, as well as hostage negotiators.

Multiple homes near the suspect’s residence have been evacuated.

The three hostages were finally released around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.

Police do not believe any of the victims were harmed.

