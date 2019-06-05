AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT callout in South Austin has ended with one man dead.

RELATED: SWAT callout near Barbara Jordan Elementary ends peacefully

The SWAT team responded around 3:20 p.m. on Monday to a barricaded subject in the 7500 block of St Amant Pl, near Brodie Lane and W. William Cannon.

Police said a subject earlier had refused to come out of a residence and speak with police.

SWAT later entered the residence to check on the subject's welfare and found one man dead, police said.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.