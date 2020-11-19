It didn't work out very well.

DENVER — Early morning runners and bikers found something they might not see every day on the South Platte River trail early Thursday morning.

Photos shared to social media showed an SUV blocking the popular trail near South Santa Drive. Just to be clear: the Platte River trail is for pedestrians and bicyclists, not cars.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said someone first called about the car at 5:23 a.m. Since then, it’s been towed away.

A DPD spokesperson said the vehicle was not reported stolen, but police haven’t found its owner as of this writing. So at this point, it’s unclear why the car was on the trail in the first place or how it got there.

A photo from Harry Jones showed the vehicle seemingly unable to navigate a turn in the trail after a wooden bridge.

The more than 36-mile South Platte River Trail winds from the north Denver metro area down into Littleton, ending at Chatfield State Park. Along the way it passes downtown’s Confluence Park, the Riverside Cemetery, downtown Littleton and Hudson Gardens, to name a few landmarks.