Police detonate suspicious device in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Police detonated a suspicious device in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon after it was located in a homeowner’s yard.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Barcus Drive to investigate the device.

Assistance was requested from the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad and the ATF, police said.

After evaluating the device, police decided to safely detonate it in a controlled manner near the location it was discovered.

“If you just heard an explosion in that vicinity, this was the source and everything is OK,” Georgetown police said.

Officers are working with ATF to investigate the origin of the device and do not have further details at this time.

Police said they want to ensure the public the device has been rendered safe.

