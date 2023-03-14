Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin off Metric Boulevard

The incident happened in the 11700 block, just west of West Braker Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene in the 11700 block of Metric Boulevard, just west of West Braker Lane, around 3:14 p.m.

They found a woman "with obvious signs of trauma" who was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not confirm whether she had been shot.

While officers were investigating, a 911 call came through for an urgent welfare check related to a man standing on a bridge at North Parmer Lane and the North Interstate 35 northbound service road.

Police made contact with the man and determined he may have been involved with the homicide investigation.

It's believed this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS.

This is being investigated as Austin's 16th homicide of the year.