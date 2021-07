Austin police were called to the area near Mariposa Drive and Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a suspicious death near a gas station in South Austin.

Officers found a man with injuries. They performed CPR but were unsuccessful, as the man died a short time later.

It is not known the cause of the man's injuries.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.