AUSTIN,Texas — Police said they responded to a call about a 'person down' in a parking lot in Central Austin 7:37 a.m. Saturday.
It happened at 1307 East 52nd Street off of I-35 and Highway 290. The victim was described as a 30-year-old black female.
Initial reports said her injuries showed signs of being run over; however, Austin Police Department are still investigating the cause of death.
APD did not have anyone in custody and said it was investigating the death as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
