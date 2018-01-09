AUSTIN,Texas — Police said they responded to a call about a 'person down' in a parking lot in Central Austin 7:37 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at 1307 East 52nd Street off of I-35 and Highway 290. The victim was described as a 30-year-old black female.

Initial reports said her injuries showed signs of being run over; however, Austin Police Department are still investigating the cause of death.

APD on scene of suspicious death 1300 blk e. 52nd street. PIO will be enroute for briefing. Media stage at Hope church parking lot on 51sr. Briefing time TBA — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) September 1, 2018

APD did not have anyone in custody and said it was investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

