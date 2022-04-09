Austin police investigating suspicious death on East 6th Street

The incident happened near Brazos and Sixth streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a suspicious death on East Sixth Street.

Police said a victim approached them bleeding heavily and asking for help. They called EMS to the scene who took them to the hospital, where they died shortly after.

Detectives are now talking to witnesses and looking at downtown cams to figure out what happened. It’s believed two men got into an argument that escalated.

Sunday morning, downtown streets were closed because of the large crime scene. Authorities were trying to open it back as quickly as possible.

The streets closed down were Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard to Congress Avenue, and Sixth Street and Congress Avenue to Seventh Street.

No other information is available at this time.