Austin police searching for suspects, vehicles involved in 'street takeovers' last month

The Austin Police Department released photos and descriptions of suspects involved in last month's reckless street takeover incidents.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking to identify several suspects and vehicles involved in reckless “street takeover” incidents last month.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, police responded to several of the incidents, including one at the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road where participants launched fireworks at police. One officer was injured and several police cars were damaged.

APD said it “proactively collaborated” with the Texas Department of Public Safety to address community safety concerns regarding car clubs committing criminal acts.

“The issue of reckless driving throughout the city put our Austin community members at risk,” APD said in a press release on Wednesday. “A plan was made with our law enforcement partners to address illegal activity to protect our community from another night of dangerous behavior.”

Police are investigating several crimes, including aggravated assault against a peace officer, deadly conduct, evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving exhibition, obstructing a highway or other passageway and use of laser pointers. Some suspects have been identified during the investigation and arrest warrants are being sought.

The APD Organized Crime Division is still working to identify additional suspects and vehicles and will seek arrest warrants as more evidence becomes available, police said.

The vehicle involved is described as a 2006-2010 customized two-door red Nissan 350Z.

The first of three suspects is described as a Black man, 18 to 25 years old, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was seen at the incident wearing a camouflage hoodie.

Suspect three is a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a medium build. He was holding a green high-powered laser at the incident. Police said he was wearing a baseball cap “possibly” with the Houston Astros logo, a gold or silver watch on his left wrist, a black hooded jacket and black Vans shoes with white stripes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.