AUSTIN, Texas — A man was seriously injured after a shooting at the 500 block of East Seventh Street on Saturday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 20s was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries from a reported gunshot wound.

Austin police later reported the man was in a non life-threatening condition.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. No other victims were reported.

Police said the suspect was still at large, but they believed the incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public.

