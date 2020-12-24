Texas DPS seeking suspect in fatal Hays County hit-and-run

A Kyle woman died as a result of the incident.

KYLE, Texas — The Texas DPS is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal Hays County hit-and-run that occurred on Dec. 19.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:18 p.m. on County Road 127 (High Road) near Green Pastures Drive.

Based on witness reports, the vehicle was seen stopped on the side of the road shortly after the crash. It then traveled right and onto Green Pastures.

The vehicle involved was a white, 2014-2020 Chevrolet Impala with a black, plastic grill, which was knocked off due to the crash. Police believe multiple people were inside.

Officials said the driver failed to stop and render aid to the woman and is currently sought for questioning.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call the Texas DPS office in San Marcos at 512-353-7000.