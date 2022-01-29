Suspect shot by APD in North Austin Saturday morning

Police said the man is in a stable condition at the hospital. Per APD policy, video of the incident will be made public within the next 10 days.

AUSTIN, Texas — An investigation is underway Saturday morning after an officer shot a man overnight.

Police said they were called to the area near Interstate 35 and East Saint Johns Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Witnesses told police a man shot a woman in a parking lot. The suspect then reportedly ran from the scene.

Police then found a man matching the description of the suspect a short time later. Police said the officer asked the man to get on the ground, but he refused and continued to walk away.

When walking away, police said the suspect walked in between two cars. That's when a police officer came face to face with the suspect and shot him.

The suspect is at the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

Police are also investigating a homicide in northeast Austin, but it is not clear at this time if the homicide is related to this incident.

The officer who fired their gun has been with the department for two-and-a-half years, Chief Joseph Chacon said. Per APD policy, video of the incident will be made public within the next 10 days.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.