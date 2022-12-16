Suspect in murder of 70-year-old Florence woman released on bond after prosecutor error

Officials said an "experienced prosecutor" missed an important deadline.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect accused of shooting a 70-year-old Florence woman in Round Rock in August is now free on bond due to a prosecutor error, according to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Shawn Dick provided the following statement Friday:

"As District Attorney, I ultimately have the responsibility of seeking justice on each case and insuring that we are doing our job to protect the public. I have policies in place to make sure that each matter is handled timely, professionally, and ethically. In this case, an experienced prosecutor missed a crucial deadline regarding the timely presentation in front of a Grand Jury. That employee is no longer employed in my office. The defendant’s bond was reduced to $250,000 with several conditions to protect the public in the event of his release. The defendant’s family has procured the amount necessary to bond him out. The defendant has been indicted for murder and his case is set for trial at the earliest possible setting which is July 28, 2023.

"As the Williamson County District Attorney, it is my highest priority to keep the public safe and we will continue to promote policies and practices to protect the community. As this case is still pending before Judge Mathews in the 277th District Court, I will have no further comment in order to protect the integrity of the trial process."

Related Articles Affidavit reveals more details in homicide of Florence 70-year-old

The woman, identified as Diana Lynn Pier, was found dead in the roadway of County Road 245 in Round Rock on the evening of Aug. 4 after 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a shooting. Officials said she was heading home to Florence after meeting with a family member at the time.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath of Pflugerville. He was arrested on Aug. 13.

Court records indicate that an unnamed caller on Aug. 11 reported that Gilbreath had confessed to him that he had shot a "white woman" while they were visiting a bar on Aug. 6.

"[Gilbreath] stated he pulled his vehicle over on a side road and a vehicle pulled over behind his vehicle. The woman got out of her vehicle, and he shot her when she approached him," an arrest affidavit states.

Gilbreath's bond was originally set at $1 million.

“Mr. Gilbreath faces the most serious charge possible, and we as his lawyers will thoroughly investigate and vigorously contest the State’s allegations in this case," said Mark Pryor, an attorney with Cofer & Connelly.

He added that his client remains on house arrest at his family's home.