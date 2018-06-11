FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — A man has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that seriously injured a Fayette County deputy and single father, authorities confirmed to KVUE.

Shazizz Mateen, 49, faces four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, according to the La Grange Police Department. Each charge holds a penalty of five to 99 years in prison.

On Nov. 1, authorities were trying to serve a search warrant when Mateen allegedly resisted and ran to the Carter Motel, where he reportedly barricaded himself inside, police said. Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann volunteered to take the lead in breaching the door because he was wearing a ballistic vest. In doing so, he was shot in the face with a shotgun by the suspect.

Lehmann, a single father of three girls, has lost his sight in one eye, and doctors are working to try to save the other eye. Lehmann is scheduled for eye surgery later this week.

