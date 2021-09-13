Suspect in fatal hit and run in New Braunfels arrested and charged

The victim pulled onto the side of the road and was next to his 18-wheeler when he was hit by the suspect who police said did not stop and render aid.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, the City of New Braunfels announced the suspect in Saturday's fatal hit and run has been arrested.

Bradley Knight, 29, was arrested without incident at his home located in the 100 block of Granite Run in New Braunfels, the city said. He was taken to the Comal County Jail where he was charged with Accident Involving Death.

On Saturday, the New Braunfels Police Department responded to the 1000 block of I-35 North to reports of a pedestrian collision.

Police said the victim, Jim Newcomer, pulled his 18-wheeler over onto the shoulder and was standing near the back left corner of the trailer when he was hit by the car Knight was driving.

Police said Knight attempted to swerve away from the trailer on the shoulder and hit the Newcomer as well as the back of the 18-wheeler. Knight did not stop and render aid.