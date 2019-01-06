AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after two robberies in the Austin area.

The robberies happened at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd. on Saturday, and at the Metro PCS at 1139 North Interstate Highway 35 on Wednesday.

Police said a man displayed a weapon and fled from Walmart on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money. He left behind his ballcap as he left the scene.

The suspect displayed a handgun and made threats to store employees in at least one of the incidents.

The suspect is described as an unshaven white man in his mid-30s to 40s. He had several tattoos on his arms. He's about 5 feet 6 inches tall with short-yet-shaggy blonde hair.

In the Metro PCS robbery, the suspect wore glasses and camouflage cargo shorts. In the Walmart bank robbery, he wore sunglasses and dark-colored cargo shorts. He carried a backpack during both events.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5092.

