Suspect charged with murder after father gunned down outside Chuck E. Cheese in Humble

Newly released court documents stated the suspect shot and injured another person using the same weapon just two days later.

HUMBLE, Texas — A suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a father outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble last month, according to court documents.

Antoine Daniel Badon, 27, is charged with murder following the tragic shooting on Dec. 31, 2021.

Calogero Dueñes, 24, was reportedly shot and killed outside the restaurant where his family had gathered to celebrate his 6-year-old daughter's birthday. Dueñes was carrying his daughter's birthday cake when someone shot him.

Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Jan. 5, 2022 before Antoine Daniel Badon was identified as the suspect.

Humble police said a suspect driving the wrong way down the parking lane exchanged words with Dueñes in the parking lot before the shooting. The suspect then reportedly sped away.

Newly released court documents stated Badon fired the same weapon at two people outside a store in Humble, injuring one of them, just two days later. Investigators said the shooting was seemingly unprovoked.

The charges in Dueñes case were filed Friday, but court records show Badon is also being held unrelated charges of assault of a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.