Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting

Police believe the man shot into another vehicle multiple times on State Highway 71.

Example video title will go here for this video

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71.

Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Investigators said the incident occurred on June 7 on the 500 block of SH 71. A witness on the scene reported that he was behind a vehicle that fired four to six shots from one vehicle into another.

When Bastrop police arrived, they learned one female had been struck at least two times and was taken to the hospital.

Police later requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Austin Division to locate Chandler, who reportedly fled the scene.

Officials eventually gained intelligence that Chandler could be residing at a residence on the 300 block of Webb Street in Smithville, where he was later discovered and surrendered to authorities.

Chandler was taken to the Bastrop County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings.