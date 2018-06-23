The Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at the Williamson County Jail on Saturday, officials said.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a tweet that bomb dogs and investigators were on scene. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told KVUE media partner Austin American-Statesman that the jail was not evacuated.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Chody tweeted that the jail had been given an "all clear." Chody said police were still checking areas around the headquarters building for extra security measures.

Jail area has been given the all clear. There are areas around the HQ building that we are checking for added security measures. — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) June 23, 2018

Sheriff Chody tweeted just after 7 p.m. that a suspect was taken into custody in relation to the bomb threat. The suspect had a knife to his throat, but was talked down from harming himself and arrested, Chody said.

An official "all-clear" was announced by Chody at 7:52 p.m. Saturday.

© 2018 KVUE