Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Downtown Austin alley

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Downtown Austin on Sunday.

Police said a 911 caller reported the shooting around 9:41 p.m. on May 2 in the east alley of Sixth and Neches streets. When police arrived, they found a man identified as Christopher Bowser, 23, with an obvious gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on May 3 at 4:16 p.m.

As the investigation continued, police discovered that the incident was captured on video. Investigators tracked the suspect down to a tent located at Fourth Street and Interstate 35. Police said Blake Washington, 56, was detained as he exited the tent. Officials said Washington was positively identified as the suspect by a witness.

Washington was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was then charged with murder, first degree, on May 6 with a bond set at $500,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

This is Austin's 29th homicide this year.