ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in Round Rock that happened in April.

Cory Wayne Ferguson, 31, was charged on Friday with accident involving personal injury or death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

On April 17, a pedestrian was struck and killed near Gattis School Road just west of Surrey Drive around 1:40 a.m.

The victim, 24-year-old Cleveland Deshon Elliott, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police had been searching for the suspect since the incident.

RELATED: Round Rock police still seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

“This was a difficult case for our detectives, and they worked tirelessly for the last five months to identify this suspect,” said Round Rock Chief of Police Allen Banks. “I hope this takes us one step closer to justice and closure for the Elliott family.”

Police thanked the members of the public who submitted tips and shared their request for tips.

No further details were available as the case remains an open investigation.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Case of typhoid fever confirmed in Hat Creek Burger Co worker

2 detained at Area 51 gate as 'storm' event set to begin

Left in the Dust: Texas Hill Country transforming from once-pristine cattle ranches into industrial zones

You can get into more than 30 Austin museums for free this weekend