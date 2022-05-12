Suspect arrested in link to 19-year-old's murder in Buda

The teen's body was found on Main Street in Buda on April 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 19-year-old in Buda last month.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office received information about the teen's death on April 25 on the 2900 block of Main Street. The teen was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, where it was determined that he died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was identified as Esbin Santiago Gomez of Guatemala. The suspect was eventually identified as William Rojas, 25, of El Salvador.

Rojas was charged with murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of tampering with evidence/human corpse, a second-degree felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

He remains in the Travis County Jail on unrelated charges, to be transferred to Hays County at a later time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Chase Fuller with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466