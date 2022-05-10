Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area

Austin police said the man used a variety of weapons, including a machete, pepper spray and a baseball bat.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate.

According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in the incidents occurring between Sept. 14 and Oct. 19.

The APD believes two additional suspects may have also been involved in some of the earlier cases. Those cases remain active.

Officials said Degrate used various weapons in the robberies, including a firearm, pepper spray, a machete and a baseball bat.

The man has been charged with 21 counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery by assault. Police noted that Degrate is a convicted felon and his history includes past convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery and burglary of a vehicle.

Police provided the following details on the 16 cases:

1. Case – 22-2580040

Time/Date – Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.

Location – Northgate Boulevard/Rundberg Lane

Weapon – Handgun and bat

Summary – Degrate and another suspect pulled up to the victim in a maroon Suburban. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim, and the second suspect swung a bat at the victim's head. Degrate and the other suspect took the victim's wallet after threatening to kill him.



2. Case – 22-2620643

Time/Date – Friday, Sept. 16, at 2 a.m.

Location – 9200 block of Northgate Blvd.

Weapon – Handgun

Summary – Degrate approached the victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex and held him at gunpoint. He then went through the victim's pockets and stole money from his wallet.



3. Case – 22-2620191

Time/Date – Monday, Sept. 19, at 3 a.m.

Location – 9300 block of Northgate Blvd.

Weapon – Bat

Summary – The victim parked his vehicle at his apartment complex. Upon exiting his vehicle, Degrate hit the victim with a bat. His car, cell phone, and keys were stolen. The stolen car was found shortly after.



4. Case - 22-5026734

Time/Date – Monday, Sept. 19, at 3 a.m.

Location – 9000 block of Northgate Blvd.

Weapon – Bat

Summary – The victim was hit with a bat before being robbed.



5. Case – 22-2620202

Time/Date – Monday, Sept. 19, at 4:55 a.m.

Location – 300 block of W. Rundberg Lane

Weapon – Handgun and black metal bat

Summary – Degrate approached the victim in the parking lot with a handgun and a metal bat. Degrate hit the victim in the head. A second bystander tried to intervene, and Degrate left the scene in a sedan



6. Case – 22-2620206

Time/Date – Monday, Sept. 19, 5:11 a.m.

Location – 9200 block of North Plaza

Weapon – Bat and handgun

Summary – The victim was walking on North Plaza when Degrate and another suspect approached him. One of the suspects hit him in the head with a bat. The victim fell to the ground when the second suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and took the victim's wallet, cash, and cell phone. Both suspects left the scene in a black sedan.



7. Case – 22-2781147

Time/Date – Friday, Sept. 30, 12:05 a.m.

Location – 9200 block of Northgate Blvd.

Weapon – Handgun

Summary – Degrate approached the victims in the apartment complex's parking lot. He pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money. During the robbery, Degrate pulled out a second handgun and pointed it at the victims. He then searched the female victim and took some cash before fleeing.



8. Case – 22-2730028

Time/Date – Friday, Sept. 30, at 12:20 a.m.

Location – 9200 block of Northgate Blvd.

Weapon – Handgun and hammer

Summary – The victim was seated outside of his residence in the breezeway. Degrate approached him and threatened him with a handgun while holding a hammer. He walked the victim back to his apartment and entered it. Degrate took several phones and cash from the other victims inside the apartment. After taking the items, he left the area on foot with the stolen items.









9. Case – 22- 2750272

Time/Date – Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2:45 a.m.

Location – 1800 block of W. Rundberg Lane

Weapon – Handgun

Summary – The victim exited his apartment and was approached by Degrate. He pulled out a handgun, took the victim's phone, and demanded money. When the victim said he did not have money, Degrate went through the victim's pockets and forced the victim into his apartment. He then went through the victim's apartment and took his wallet, bank cards, knife, and a Machete.



10. Case – 22-2760186

Time/Date – Monday, Oct. 3, 3:37 a.m.

Location – 9000 block of Northgate Blvd.

Weapon – Machete and handgun

Summary – The victims were sleeping in their car in the parking lot of an apartment complex when Degrate threw a piece of concrete through the window of their vehicle. He threatened the victims with a handgun and a machete while demanding their property. Degrate took a backpack from the victims and fled the area.



11. Case – 22-2761390

Time/Date – Monday, Oct. 3, 9:17 p.m.

Location – 8800 block of Research Blvd. Svrd. NB

Weapon – Machete

Summary – The victim was in the stairwell of his apartment complex when Degrate approached him from behind. He then grabbed the victim from behind and cut him with a machete multiple times while demanding property. Degrate took the victim's phone, and the victim fled to his apartment. The victim suffered injuries from machete strikes.



12. Case – 22-2781075

Location – 9200 block of Northgate Blvd

Time/date – Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1 a.m.

Weapon – Machete and black pistol (pistol in left hand) (second gun was seen in waistband)

Summary – Victims were inside their vehicle located in the apartment complex's back parking lot. Degrate approached the victim's vehicle with a machete and a pistol. The suspect threatened the victims and demanded money. Degrate threatened the victims to lie down on the ground, then patted them down.



13. Case – 22-2820458

Location – 8800 block of Research Boulevard Svrd. NB

Time/Date – Sunday, Oct. 9, 5:38 a.m.

Weapons – Pepper spray, handgun

Summary – The victims were walking through their apartment complex parking lot. Degrate approached the victims, demanded their belongings, and pepper sprayed one victim. He then pointed a handgun at the victim and took her jewelry, makeup, Taser, wallet, and money.



14. Case – 22-2830253

Location – 8800 block of Research Boulevard Svrd. NB

Time/Date – Monday, Oct. 10, 4:45 a.m.

Weapons – Pepper spray, handgun

Summary – The victims were sitting in their vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot. Degrate approached the victims, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded their belongings. The victims did not give him any property and drove away.



15. Case – 22-2840222

Location – 2000 block of W. Rundberg Lane

Time/Date – Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:45 a.m.

Weapons – Struck victim with fist

Summary – The victim was at the bus stop when she was approached from behind by Degrate, who then took the victim's purse. As the victim tried to get her purse back, Degrate hit the victim in the head and neck area.



16. Case – 22-2921394

Location – 9100 block of Northgate Blvd.

Time/Date – Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:37 p.m.

Weapons – Taser and handgun

Summary – Degrate approached the victim in the apartment complex's parking lot and threatened the victim with a Taser and a handgun. The victim was able to get away.



