AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the FBI are investigating after a series of Austin-area robberies all seemed to have one thing in common – the suspect was wearing a surgical mask.

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that its violent crimes task force, which includes several APD detectives, have dubbed him the "Surgical Bandit."

Some of the incidents described include the following:

A robbery at the Chase Bank on 1904 Guadalupe Street

Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11:32 a.m.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money, and left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a surgical mask, dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and black Nike canvas shoes.

A robbery at the Wells Fargo at 1825 South Pleasant Valley Road

Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3:45 p.m.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money, and left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a surgical mask, dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored jacket, tan pants and black Nike canvas shoes.

Austin Police Department

A robbery at the Compas Bank at 321 W. Sixth Street

Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m.

The suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a surgical mask, a light-colored jacket, dark-colored shorts.

Police said this same bank was targeted in September and the suspect was wearing a surgical mask. Police said they are not ruling out a link between these two incidents.

RELATED:

APD requests public's help identifying robbery suspect

2 men rob North Austin jewelry store at gunpoint

Man tricked into SUV in Downtown Austin, robbed at gunpoint, police say

Austin police search for suspects after two bank robberies in one day

The suspect has been described as:

White male

5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall

150 to 180 pounds

Medium build

Mid 40s

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at at 512-472-TIPSm or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

TxDOT to clean Austin homeless camps under bridges, governor's office says

Austin City Council approves new homeless camping bans on sidewalks, near the ARCH

Austin City Council gives final approval for Domain-like development on Riverside Drive