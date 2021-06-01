If you donate blood with Central Texas Red Cross, you could win tickets to 2022 Super Bowl LVI

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up and asking for football fans and blood donors to join their lifesaving team.
As a thank you to blood donors helping during this pandemic, Central Texas Red Cross is holding a giveaway that includes a pair of tickets to one of the biggest games of 2022.
Those who donate blood throughout the month of January will be automatically be entered to win two tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
The entire Super Bowl package includes the following:
- Entry to the official NFL TAilgate
- Two tickers to Super Bowl Experience
- Round-trip airfare to Los Angeles
- Three-night hotel accommodations from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2022
- $500 gift card for expenses
And, that's not all! As an extra thank you, those who donate between now and Jan. 20, will also be automatically be entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package. This means you could win a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card.
Interested in donating? You can make an appointment online here. You can also find a drive here.
