If you donate blood with Central Texas Red Cross, you could win tickets to 2022 Super Bowl LVI

You have until Jan. 31, 2020, to donate for a chance to win.

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up and asking for football fans and blood donors to join their lifesaving team.

As a thank you to blood donors helping during this pandemic, Central Texas Red Cross is holding a giveaway that includes a pair of tickets to one of the biggest games of 2022.

Those who donate blood throughout the month of January will be automatically be entered to win two tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The entire Super Bowl package includes the following:

Entry to the official NFL TAilgate

Two tickers to Super Bowl Experience

Round-trip airfare to Los Angeles

Three-night hotel accommodations from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2022

$500 gift card for expenses

As a special thank you to blood donors for helping during this critical time, those who give between January 1-31, 2021, will automatically be entered to win two tickets to next year’s 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California. Find detail here.https://t.co/lGMxdQ1phc pic.twitter.com/QCcqZsAYGS — Central TX Red Cross (@RedCrossCSTR) January 6, 2021

RELATED:

And, that's not all! As an extra thank you, those who donate between now and Jan. 20, will also be automatically be entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package. This means you could win a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card.