Pedestrians injured in 2 separate crashes overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit in South Austin early Sunday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was hit by several vehicles around 2:30 a.m. morning near East Riverside Drive and South Lakeshore Boulevard.

The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a separate crash, a pedestrian was hit near East Seventh and Neches streets at about 3 a.m.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The causes of both crashes are not known at this time.