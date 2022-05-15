Pedestrians injured in 2 separate crashes overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit in South Austin early Sunday morning.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was hit by several vehicles around 2:30 a.m. morning near East Riverside Drive and South Lakeshore Boulevard.
The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
In a separate crash, a pedestrian was hit near East Seventh and Neches streets at about 3 a.m.
That person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The causes of both crashes are not known at this time.
