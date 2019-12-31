GEORGETOWN, Texas — Some Sun City residents aren't happy with a plan to build pickleball courts in a neighborhood park.

Pickleball players use paddles and a badminton-sized court for games. The protestors said a grove of oak trees would be cut down at Legacy Hills Park to make way for those new courts.

They said the beauty of the park is why many people move to the neighborhood.

"We want to save this beautiful little spot here, and these trees are so important. This project would be [a problem] – particularly to the local neighbors that butt up against it because of the noise and the disruption," Martin Byhower said.

Residents also said they are protesting because they didn't receive any notice about the plan.

"This is a time when we should be planting trees, not tearing down forests. So, we really hope that our neighbors find a place to have their amenities. But it's not right here," Byhower said.

Organizers said they have at least 1,600 signatures from people who want to stop the trees from being cut down.

