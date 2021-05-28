More flights, new experiences: Austin airport shares what to expect with summer travel

As the number of vaccinated people in Austin increases, ABIA is welcoming more travelers to the terminal.

AUSTIN, Texas — Changes are arriving at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) just in time for a busy summer travel season.

Passengers arriving at ABIA will have more direct flights, shopping and dining options as well as a new way to find sanitation stations.

New routes to Aspen, Boise, Burbank, Destin, Honolulu, Nassau and Pensacola are just a few of the more than 65 nonstop destinations available to travelers this summer from ABIA.

ABIA also launched a new online wayfinding platform in partnership with LocusLabs to help travelers navigate the airport.

According to ABIA, travelers can find the closest restroom, sanitizing stations and restaurants using the digital map. The map also provides real-time information on everything from locations for garage locations, shops, restaurants, to changes in gate assignments and the latest pandemic protocols. The map can be accessed via the ABIA website.





As the number of vaccinated people in Austin increases, ABIA is welcoming more travelers to the terminal. The latest available data shows 841,089 passengers flew through AUS in April. This number is close to what the airport saw in the 2016 summer travel season, but still down 30% compared to the airport’s all-time passenger record set in 2019.

To be prepared for a smooth trip, ABIA urges travelers to stay up to date on the airport's new changes.

ABIA offers the following tips for travelers:

Before arriving, know from which terminal your flight departs.

Economy Parking is now open as a walk-in lot for $8 per day with complimentary Tram Service. Garage parking is still available at reduced rates, with reservations available online at www.abiaparking.com.

Arrive at least 2 hours early for your flight during peak travel times and at least 90 minutes early during non-peak times. You can view real-time security checkpoint wait times here.

Masks are required when inside the terminal. Federal mask policies remain in effect at AUS and all other U.S. airports as part of TSA order issued in April.

Arriving passengers are encouraged to exit upstairs and get picked up on the upper departure level of the terminal to help reduce lower-level curbside traffic.

Highway construction around the airport, roadway traffic and weather can impact your drive times. Check highway conditions ahead of time.

TSA allows one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.

Walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available onsite near the AUS Cell Phone Lot.