Sulphur Springs woman charged with theft of cattle

The woman was arrested after failing to pay for a steer bought in an online auction.

MASON COUNTY, Texas — A Sulphur Springs woman was arrested after purchasing a steer from an online auction and not paying for the animal after picking it up.

According to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Kelsie Jordan Wright, 31, purchased a show steer on April 4 for $3,001 in an online auction. Wright arranged for another buyer to pick up the steer and meet her in Canton.

After trying to collect payment, the victim contacted Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Barr. Barr learned the steer was purchased with Wright’s husband Austin Gentzel.

Gentzel offered to make payments on the steer, but the victim declined and offered Gentzel and Wright an additional week to pay the full amount.

After six weeks, payment was not met and calls from Barr to Wright and Gentzel were not returned.

A warrant was served, and Wright turned herself in to the Rains County Jail.

“Unfortunately, not everyone you’ll meet is honest,” Barr said. “And tough times like these can lead to an uptick in theft and fraud.”

Wright has been charged with theft of cattle/horses/exotics, less than $100,000.