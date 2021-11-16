Sugar Land PD cracking down on trespassers breaking into historic abandoned prison

The stunning grounds, abandoned building and its history have made the property alluring to trespassers, but Sugar Land Police warn they're cracking down.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — There’s an old, abandoned prison in Sugar Land that has become quite the draw for ghost hunters. But police say there are plenty of dangers that pose real threats to trespassers

The Sugar Land Police Department said it's cracking down.

Central Prison Unit is tucked away behind the train tracks along Highway 90. Created in 1930 by the 41st Legislature of Texas, it was closed in 2011 and purchased by the City of Sugar Land in 2016.

“When it was in operation, it was one of the oldest prisons in Texas,” explained Doug Adolf, the communications director for Sugar Land.

Among its historical talking points is one of its former prisoners, folk singer “Lead Belly” who wrote his version of “Midnight Special” while imprisoned. The song went on to become a well-known classic.

“There’s a lot of history here and some really unique architecture, beautiful trees and grounds,” Adolf said.

The grounds, abandoned building and the prison’s all-encompassing history have made the property alluring to trespassers, Sugar Land Police Captain Pete Lara said.

“We get a lot of folks that are fascinated with ghost hunting,” Lara said.

The department has released several photos showing people breaking through the fences to access the prison. Motion-activated security cameras are also in place.

Lara said that between four and 10 people a week are trespassing onto the property.

Not only is it illegal, but it’s also dangerous. Photos and video provided by Adolf show what’s inside the building. There are rusty staircases, broken glass, exposed beams and holes in the floors and ground. Lara said some officers have even been injured on the property while trying to capture trespassers.

In addition, the department warns of feral hogs, snakes and other wildlife that can be dangerous.

“We take it serious,” Lara said. “We want to make sure we send a message out there that we don’t want folks on the property.”

As for the ghosts, Lara has an opinion on those, too.

“I don’t believe there’s any ghost in here. I used to work the night shift myself out here and I’d sit on the property ... never saw anything out of the ordinary. I think the biggest forms of orbs and lights come from the airport,” he said.

The Sugar Land Airport sits adjacent to the prison. In fact, it was established in the 1950s by Dr. Donald Hull, an oral surgeon who provided dental care to prisoners in Texas. He was also a pilot and developed a runway next to the prison so he could easily access it.

Adolf said that one day, the City of Sugar Land hopes to reinvent the property into a commercial space while also preserving its rich history.

In the meantime, Sugar Land PD is warning people to stay off the property or they’ll be arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.