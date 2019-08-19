AUSTIN, Texas — Come one, come all to the Shrine Circus! Possibly for free!

KVUE will be giving away a family pack (four tickets) to the Shrine Circus. This is a $76 value!

All you have to do to enter for a chance to win is subscribe to the daily KVUE newsletter.

Once subscribed, the subscriber just needs to click the "enter now" link at the bottom of your daily newsletter email where it shows the details about Shrine Circus.

Shrine Circus is produced by the Carden International Circus. It will be held at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They will have six performances.

This circus will include a "combination of strength and skill, beauty and mystery."

Additional details about the contest:

The contest will run from Aug. 19 to Aug. 29

The circus itself runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

The tickets for the giveaway are only valid for Aug. 30

Don't miss your chance to win your seats to this amazing show!

RELATED: World's first traveling Italian water circus comes to Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

NFL running back, former Longhorn Cedric Benson killed in West Austin motorcycle crash

The Last Word: Austin ISD's new dress code won't prepare students for the future